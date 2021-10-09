Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NARI opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.71. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 173.85 and a beta of 2.15.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $2,424,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $653,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,900 shares of company stock worth $18,675,641 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

