Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 48,705 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,705 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 177.34%.

Several research firms have commented on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

