Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $218.04, but opened at $227.77. Helen of Troy shares last traded at $234.90, with a volume of 1,050 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.69.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

