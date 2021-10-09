Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS HESAF opened at $1,414.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,502.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1,402.79. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $893.15 and a one year high of $1,623.00.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

