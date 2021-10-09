Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS HESAF opened at $1,414.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,502.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1,402.79. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $893.15 and a one year high of $1,623.00.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

