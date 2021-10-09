Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 35,507 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

HIW opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

