Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Short Interest Down 15.6% in September

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

