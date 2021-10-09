Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:HI opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 510,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth $2,841,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after buying an additional 72,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after buying an additional 77,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillenbrand (HI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.