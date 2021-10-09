Honest (HNST) Price Reaches $0.0215

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Honest has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $86,239.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00062863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00141217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00091976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.92 or 0.99986441 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.48 or 0.06345069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.