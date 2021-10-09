Hord Trading Up 34.3% This Week (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. Hord has a total market cap of $11.10 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hord has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00067547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00136251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00087535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,873.53 or 1.00063350 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.44 or 0.06432381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

