Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $555,217.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00066061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00138696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00090544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,967.49 or 1.00528606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.34 or 0.06507756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

