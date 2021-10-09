Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $112.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of HLI opened at $99.48 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $61.19 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,027,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 127,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth $976,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

