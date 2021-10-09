Houman Behzadi Sells 15,887 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $695,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Houman Behzadi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Houman Behzadi sold 30,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $1,526,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $850,907.72.

On Monday, August 16th, Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $746,053.52.

On Friday, July 9th, Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $4,085,200.00.

AI opened at $44.24 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $183.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of -49.16.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,310 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,835,000 after acquiring an additional 930,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after acquiring an additional 898,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $58,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

