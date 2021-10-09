HSBC Upgrades Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) to “Hold”

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HESAY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.72. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $89.72 and a 1 year high of $159.28.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

