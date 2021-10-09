HSBC Upgrades Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) to “Hold”

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HESAY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.72. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $89.72 and a 1 year high of $159.28.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.