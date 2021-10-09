Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital, low-cost process and a 34-year mine life. “

HYMC opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. Hycroft Mining has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.05.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hycroft Mining will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $5,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 173,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $350,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,407,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,132 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 66.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 136,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

