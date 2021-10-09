IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.37% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $201,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 123,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,796,000 after purchasing an additional 27,944 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,088,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total value of $2,063,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $617.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $605.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $393.02 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.