IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Up to $44.39

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.39, but opened at $46.52. IDT shares last traded at $48.58, with a volume of 6,141 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Get IDT alerts:

In other news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $70,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 98,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter worth $924,000. 36.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.