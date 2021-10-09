IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth $92,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

INFO opened at $119.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.62 and a 1 year high of $125.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.59.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

