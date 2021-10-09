ImageCoin (IMG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $86,670.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $178,787.35 and approximately $86,670.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,647,419 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

