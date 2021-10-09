ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) CEO Buys $17,003.30 in Stock

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) CEO Richard Adcock bought 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $17,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IBRX opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.