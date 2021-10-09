Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells $2,424,591.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 29,900 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $2,424,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,527,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $78.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.71. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.85 and a beta of 2.15.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 63.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 700,745 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 32.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,846,000 after purchasing an additional 627,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after purchasing an additional 433,521 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Inari Medical by 1,012.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 393,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Inari Medical by 107.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,415,000 after purchasing an additional 329,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NARI. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

