Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €41.50 ($48.82).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

