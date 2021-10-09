Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,427,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 1,679,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 125.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.95.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

INGXF opened at $15.31 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 22.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $138.89 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5736 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.