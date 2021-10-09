Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.46

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.46 and traded as low as C$16.82. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.94, with a volume of 167,103 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on IIP.UN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.56.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.61. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

In other news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,352,007.50.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.