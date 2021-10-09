Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 2,350.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 296,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $24.14 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

