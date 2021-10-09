Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,024 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 51,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $22.03.

