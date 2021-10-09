Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 417.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,554 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.86% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 12.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VPV opened at $13.24 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

