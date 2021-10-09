ION Reaches One Day Volume of $82.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. ION has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $82.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ION has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00110468 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.39 or 0.00471663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00036550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012200 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001761 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,662,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,762,128 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

