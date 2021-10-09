iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after buying an additional 2,898,120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,135.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,490,000 after buying an additional 786,222 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,183,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,867,000 after buying an additional 671,244 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,879,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 484,771 shares during the last quarter.

TLT opened at $141.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.62. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $163.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

