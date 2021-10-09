iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,715 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $114.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.55. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $121.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

