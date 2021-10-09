iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9,297.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,288 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 50,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

HDV opened at $96.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48.

