iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) Stock Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $89.75

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.75 and traded as low as $67.69. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF shares last traded at $67.99, with a volume of 49,111 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

