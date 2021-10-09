Ispolink (ISP) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.68 Million

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ispolink has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ispolink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00049297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00226832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00012317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00101009 BTC.

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,850,833,416 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

