Itron, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Itron in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.52. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -136.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. Itron has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.48.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. FMR LLC grew its position in Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.