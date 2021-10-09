Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.25). 247 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25 ($0.25).

The company has a current ratio of 73.42, a quick ratio of 54.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.48 million and a PE ratio of 16.25.

Jade Road Investments Company Profile (LON:JADE)

Jade Road Investments Limited invests in various small and medium enterprises in Asia. The company was formerly known as Adamas Finance Asia Limited and changed its name to Jade Road Investments Limited in January 2021. Jade Road Investments Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

