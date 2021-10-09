JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

JBGS opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

