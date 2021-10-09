JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $27.50 on Friday. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

