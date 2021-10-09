Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $65.51 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

