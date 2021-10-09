Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Fresnillo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.77.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNLPF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

