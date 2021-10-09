Jetcoin (JET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $81,631.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $543,045.57 and approximately $81,631.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00049422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00230820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00102254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

