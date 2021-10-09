John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:JW.B opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.75. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $488.39 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.26%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

