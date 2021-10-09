Jonathan Davies Buys 48 Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Jonathan Davies bought 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £125.28 ($163.68).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 51 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £124.95 ($163.25).

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 259.60 ($3.39) on Friday. SSP Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 173.86 ($2.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 266.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 290.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

