JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 707,674 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $56,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PMVP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $122,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 11,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $347,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,309 shares of company stock valued at $12,586,714. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.