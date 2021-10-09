JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $58.09 Million Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,381,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969,355 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.48% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $58,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACAD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,601 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,541 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,800,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $16,496,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

