JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 115.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $62,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EZU opened at $48.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

