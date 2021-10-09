JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 66,536 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $60,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $1,092,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $1,843,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $12,345,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 255,434 shares of company stock worth $42,925,569 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $168.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.