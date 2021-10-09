JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 94,285 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of Atlassian worth $55,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Atlassian by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Atlassian by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Atlassian by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

Atlassian stock opened at $390.74 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $176.42 and a 1-year high of $420.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

