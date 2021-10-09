JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $4.60 price objective on the stock.

CAHPF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Evolution Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evolution Mining from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evolution Mining to a hold rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Evolution Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised Evolution Mining from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.23.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CAHPF opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. Evolution Mining has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.