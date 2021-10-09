Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $18.03

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $18.73. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 39,165 shares traded.

JMIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

