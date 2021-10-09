Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) vs. Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Head to Head Review

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stellantis and Kandi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Kandi Technologies Group 22.33% -4.47% -3.60%

Volatility & Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and Kandi Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.39 $33.13 million $1.36 14.18 Kandi Technologies Group $76.92 million 4.44 -$10.39 million ($0.19) -23.21

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Kandi Technologies Group. Kandi Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stellantis and Kandi Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00 Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stellantis presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.82%. Given Stellantis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Summary

Stellantis beats Kandi Technologies Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

