Karura (KAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.82 Million

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Karura coin can currently be bought for about $8.78 or 0.00016109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Karura has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Karura has a market capitalization of $75.72 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00067701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00136385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00087888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,501.27 or 1.00038568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.86 or 0.06387376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Karura Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628,261 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

